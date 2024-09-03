“The Juggernaut” is coming back to WWE NXT.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace released a video on social media on Tuesday evening to announce that she will be returning to WWE NXT as part of “WWE Week on the USA Network” next week.

Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts title in her latest “Open Challenge” on next Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on September 10, 2024.

