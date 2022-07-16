IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful about a bunch of different topics, including her thoughts on social media and the online wrestling community, one which Grace believes have shown the highest of highs and lowest of lows. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she loves connecting with fans online but how some don’t know how to read:

“I love to connect with fans. But a lot of the time, I don’t think a lot of people were taught reading comprehension in schools. It’s not just me. It’s every person that tweets ever. Their tweet will get taken completely out of context. It’s like a game of Telephone on Twitter.

How social media has the highest of highs and lowest of lows:

“You can go back and read the tweet and prove that’s not what the person said. So it’s just a whole thing. There’s obviously the highest highs of social media and there’s also the lowest lows.”