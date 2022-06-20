Tasha Steelz defended her Knockouts Title against Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim in a Queen of The Mountain Match.
The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN that aired on pay-per-view.
Grace won the title for a second time.
