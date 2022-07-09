IMPACT superstar and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently joined the Angle podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included Grace admitting that she hopes former NXT standout Dakota Kai joins the company’s competitive roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants Dakota Kai to join IMPACT:

“This is such a hard question because AEW signed a lot of people, haha. Someone that would be awesome to wrestle is Dakota Kai. I don’t think she got her full due at WWE and I think that IMPACT would be a really great place for her to go.”

Says Kai personifies the Knockout’s division:

“She has a very unique look and wrestling style. She personifies the Knockout’s Division.”

(H/T and transcribed by BodySlam.Net)