IMPACT superstar and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently joined NBC Sport’s Boston The Ten Count program to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how she wishes to wrestle former WWE superstar Paige.

Grace states that she isn’t certain of Paige’s health status after being forced to retire a few years ago, but praises the former multi-time Divas champ for being a foundation of women’s wrestling.

“I don’t know her personal health stuff or where she is at but I would absolutely love to wrestle her. She is definitely one of the women that helped to build the foundation of modern women’s wrestling.”

Grace had stated in another recent interview that she wanted former NXT sensation Dakota Kai to join IMPACT now that she is a free agent.

