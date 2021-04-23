IMPACT Wrestling has announced that former NXT star Rachael Ellering, daughter of the legendary Paul Ellering, will be teaming up with Jordynne Grace to challenge Fire ‘N’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) for the Knockouts tag team championship on Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view.
BREAKING: @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against @JordynneGrace and @RachaelEllering THIS SUNDAY at #IMPACTRebellion!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/iDC3E058f3 pic.twitter.com/JY3HFduev8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2021
UPDATED CARD FOR REBELLION:
-AEW world champion Kenny Omega versus IMPACT world champion Rich Swann title for title
-Deonna Purrazzo versus Tenille Dashwood for the IMPACT Knockouts championship
-FinJuice versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship
-Ace Austin versus TJP versus Josh Alexander for the IMPACT X-Division championship
Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers
-Trey Miguel versus Sami Callihan Last Man Standing Match
-Fire ‘N’ Flava versus Jordynne Grace/Rachael Ellering
-Eric Young/Rhino/Cody Deaner/Joe Doering versus Eddie Edwards/Willie Mack/James Storm/Chris Sabin