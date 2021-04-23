IMPACT Wrestling has announced that former NXT star Rachael Ellering, daughter of the legendary Paul Ellering, will be teaming up with Jordynne Grace to challenge Fire ‘N’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) for the Knockouts tag team championship on Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view.

UPDATED CARD FOR REBELLION:

-AEW world champion Kenny Omega versus IMPACT world champion Rich Swann title for title

-Deonna Purrazzo versus Tenille Dashwood for the IMPACT Knockouts championship

-FinJuice versus The Good Brothers for the IMPACT tag team championship

-Ace Austin versus TJP versus Josh Alexander for the IMPACT X-Division championship

Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers

-Trey Miguel versus Sami Callihan Last Man Standing Match

-Fire ‘N’ Flava versus Jordynne Grace/Rachael Ellering

-Eric Young/Rhino/Cody Deaner/Joe Doering versus Eddie Edwards/Willie Mack/James Storm/Chris Sabin