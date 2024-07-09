A huge update on Jordynne Grace and her status with TNA Wrestling.

The current reigning Knockouts Champion appeared on Matt Morgan’s Gigantic Pop program, where she was asked about her TNA contract. Grace revealed that her contract with TNA is set to expire this upcoming January.

I am under contract until January of this upcoming year. It’s coming up.

Grace has been a hot commodity in the pro-wrestling scene. She popped up at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match, then competed on several NXT shows, including in a marquee showdown with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Whether Grace plans on re-signing with TNA, a promotion she has called home for years, or tests the water elsewhere remains to be seen.

UPDATE: Fightful has since revealed that Grace’s contract was amended to end in January rather than the fall. She is expected to get WWE interest.

Check out Grace’s full interview below.