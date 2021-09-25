Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Chris Jericho and Jake Hager taking on the Men of the Year (Scorpion Sky & Ethan Page) in tag-team action, a match that Sky and Page won thanks to outside interference from American Top Team founder, Dan Lambert.

Afterwards Jericho and Hager were preparing to gain some revenge on Lambert, but they were attacked by several of Lambert’s American Top Team fighters, which included UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal, former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, and bare-knuckle boxer Paige VanZant. The segment ended with Masvidal destroying Jericho with a running knee strike.

