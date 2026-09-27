Joseph Sawyer appeared to suffer a knee injury during Saturday night’s GCW Score event.

Sawyer was defending the GCW Championship against John Jeffrey in an open challenge when he was caught with a cannonball in the corner.

Sawyer immediately rolled out of the ring and began limping around the ringside area as the referee checked on him. Jeffrey also walked past Sawyer while he was being evaluated.

Sawyer eventually grabbed a microphone and indicated that the injury could potentially keep him sidelined for months. He then got into a confrontation with a fan before leaving the ringside area.

The match with Jeffrey was Sawyer’s second bout of the night, as he had successfully defended the GCW Championship against Jazzy Yang shortly beforehand.

UPDATE:

Sawyer later took to social media with a more encouraging update, indicating that he believes his knee may be okay.

“Update,” Sawyer wrote via X. “Not sure, but I think the knee will be okay for now.”

The apparent injury comes just days after Sawyer made his TNA Wrestling debut alongside Samuel Shaw. The two were revealed as the mystery attackers on Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT after officially signing with the promotion.

Looks like Joseph Sawyer got hurt here.

Said he might be done for months, stormed out and left the GCW Championship. Damn. #GCWScore pic.twitter.com/DaeLklfsjY — (@WrestlingCovers) September 27, 2026