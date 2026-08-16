Joseph Sawyer is the new GCW World Champion.

Sawyer captured the title by defeating Atticus Cogar in the main event of GCW Homecoming night one.

The match featured several surprises along the way, including Max Recon being revealed as the VNDL associate. Drake Wuertz, formerly known as Drake Younger, also got involved and helped Sawyer during the match.

Sawyer ultimately put Cogar away with Sister Abigail to secure the victory and capture the championship.

This marks Sawyer’s first reign as GCW World Champion. Before returning to the independent scene, Sawyer wrestled in WWE under the Joe Gacy name.