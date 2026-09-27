Joseph Sawyer, formerly known as Joe Gacy in WWE, has provided an update after suffering an apparent knee injury at GCW: The Score on Saturday.

Sawyer was defending the GCW Championship against Jeffrey John in what was his second title defense of the night. He had successfully retained the championship against Jazzy Yang moments earlier.

During the match with John, Sawyer took a cannonball in the corner that injured his knee. The match was stopped, with Sawyer unable to continue and eventually leaving the ringside area without the GCW Championship.

Following the show, Sawyer confirmed that he was legitimately hurt and explained that he attempted to regain feeling in his knee before determining he could not continue.

“To clear the air…” Sawyer wrote. “Yes I did get hurt. No I didn’t finish the match. I tried to get the feeling back in my knee to see if I could and sadly I couldn’t.”

Despite the concerning scene, Sawyer indicated that the injury does not currently appear likely to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

“Luckily it seems like it isn’t anything that will put me out for an extended about of time,” he continued. “So yes I think I’ll be okay for now.”

Sawyer provided another encouraging update on Sunday morning, revealing that his condition had already improved.

“Actually walking better already this morning,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone that reached out.”

The injury comes just days after Sawyer made a surprise appearance on TNA iMPACT alongside Samuel Shaw, formerly known as Dexter Lumis, on Thursday’s live episode in San Antonio, Texas.

To clear the air. Yes I did get hurt. No I didn’t finish the match. I tried to get the feeling back in my knee to see if I could and sadly I couldn’t. Luckily it seems like it isn’t anything that will put me out for an extended about of time. So yes I think I’ll be okay for… — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) September 27, 2026

Actually walking better already this morning thank you to everyone that reached out — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) September 27, 2026