Joseph Sawyer is officially out of Wrestling REVOLVER’s October 2 show.

The promotion announced the change on social media Wednesday, pointing to a minor injury Sawyer suffered at GCW The Score on September 26.

Sawyer was originally slated to face Mance Warner and Damian Chambers in a three-way for the REVOLVER World Championship. With Sawyer out, the match has been retooled.

The new advertised match will feature Warner challenging Chambers one-on-one in a No DQ bout for the title.

“[BREAKING] – Due to a minor injury sustained over the weekend, Joseph Sawyer unfortunately has to pull out of our event this Friday,” the announcement began. “We love Joseph and wish him a speedy recovery. He WILL be back at Revolver SOON.”

The announcement continued, “Damian Chambers will now defend the Revolver World Title, 1 on 1, No DQ Vs. Mance Warner!”

At the GCW: The Score event over the weekend, Joseph Sawyer suffered a match-stopping injury in his first bout since debuting in TNA as part of Syx, his first high-profile appearance since being released by WWE along with several other members of The Wyatt Sicks.