IMPACT star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently appeared on Jade Chung’s Twitch channel to discuss the tweet he put out about being a full-time wrestler, and why it was important for him to share that with his fans. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thankful to all the fans who showered him with support after he said he was wrestling full-time:

So can I just clarify something. The tweet like exploded. It’s the biggest tweet I’ve ever done. I barely looked at it but I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh my God. This got real big, real fast.’ So I’m super thankful for people all supporting me.

Clarifies that he had been laid off but that he’s doing well enough with wrestling now that he’s going to throw himself into full-time:

I did not tweet that because all of a sudden I’m making this monumental amount of money on this crazy contract or anything like that. I tweeted it because I got laid off and I was like you know what? I’m doing well with wrestling now, especially with all the indies and stuff and IMPACT so, I think if there’s any time to try and do this, it’s now. So this is the leap that I need to do to see if this can be sustainable moving forward.

