IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander joined the Hashtag Show for a discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his recent title defense over Alex Shelley at the company’s Emergence pay-per-view a few weeks ago. Check out The Walking Weapon’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says facing Alex Shelley was like facing his hero:

I mean, facing my heroes, I’ve done it a bunch of times in the past, I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve faced the likes of Samoa Joe and countless names along the way. I’ve been very lucky and Alex Shelley, obviously one of those names that, you know, qualifies as well as that whole story and build to that match was completely genuine. Everything I said from watching him on an independent show in 2005 to getting in the ring the next day and so on and so forth but, by the time it broke down to the end of that match and I grabbed the microphone, it’s not a planned thing, nothing’s written for me. They’re like, ‘If you wanna say something, say something’ and I just started talking and it was like, I guess the word is ‘verbal diarrhea’ or whatever they say. I’m just saying things and sometimes it makes sense and often times, fans watch this stuff and they try to criticize and look at it under a microscope like it’s some analytical promo or something like that but that’s just — that was just me talking straight from the heart and there was a point in there where I almost got — and I blame my kids because I never got emotional before I had kids but, I almost teared up and that was all in part because I — it was just a thought process when I was talking.

How he got emotional after the match:

I was talking about how Alex Shelley inspired me to get into a ring and I thought about me possibly inspiring somebody in the audience that night to do the same and just all the emotions flooded towards me and it was a cool moment for me because I often can’t think of that stuff beforehand but when they do happen, I get stuck in this completely genuine moment where it feels special and that night especially was special so…

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)