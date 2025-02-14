Another update has surfaced regarding the status of soon-to-be among the biggest active free agents in the pro wrestling business, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.

Alexander’s tenure with TNA Wrestling has officially come to an end, as his contract expired on February 14, 2025. His final match with the promotion aired as the main event of the February 13 episode of TNA iMPACT, a loss to Eric Young, which the company released in its’ entirety via their YouTube channel.

Represented by renowned wrestling agent Barry Bloom and a member of Bloom’s team, Alexander’s next move appears to be set.

According to sources within AEW, those close to Alexander, and industry insiders, the former TNA World Champion is widely expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling—if he hasn’t already.

WWE sources have confirmed that, while there was previous interest in bringing him in, he has not signed with the company.

While it remains unclear if Alexander has officially put pen to paper, all signs point to AEW as his next destination.

When and where “The Walking Weapon” will be introduced to the AEW audience remains to be seen, however the company has a number of big shows coming up on their calendar that could use an injection of a big angle or surprise debut.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the future of “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander continues to surface.

