When wrestlers move from one promotion to another, fans often focus on wins, losses, and titles as the measuring stick for success. Josh Alexander’s AEW run has sparked that exact debate. He has been featured consistently, shared the ring with top names, and remained visible on television, yet the absence of championship gold has left some questioning how impactful his transition has truly been.

Alexander sees the situation very differently, and his explanation reframes the conversation away from immediate results on Busted Open Radio. Since arriving in AEW, he has aligned himself with Don Callis, a pairing that Alexander believes has quietly reshaped how he operates inside the company.

Alexander described Callis as someone who understands the business at a granular level. “You’ve gotta admit that this man knows what he’s doing, he’s pretty smart,” Alexander explained. “I’ve learned so much from Don, just working with him closely in the last nine months.” Rather than positioning Callis as a mouthpiece alone, Alexander framed the relationship as an education in presentation, pacing, and intention.

Their history stretches back to TNA, though Alexander noted that they rarely worked together during that time. One promo they did share ended up leaving a lasting impression. “He gave me just little tidbits of advice, and we did another take, and all of a sudden it just felt amazing,” Alexander recalled. “It was just this one little thing he said to do, and I was like, ‘Damn, this guy’s smart.’”

That experience made the decision easy when AEW came calling. Alexander said the opportunity to work closely with Callis again was something he immediately embraced. “The second I came into AEW, the opportunity arose, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m gonna jump all over that,’” he said, underscoring that the alliance was intentional rather than circumstantial.

Alexander’s recent match with Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite highlighted another layer of his mindset. Despite coming up short, Alexander treated the bout as a personal milestone rather than a setback. Wrestling Omega had been a goal, and simply stepping into that ring represented progress on his own terms.

The broader takeaway speaks to how success is being redefined in modern wrestling. Not every meaningful run is immediately validated by a title, and veterans like Alexander are increasingly open about valuing growth, positioning, and long term credibility over short term accolades. Alignments, mentors, and subtle shifts in presentation can matter as much as win loss records.

For Alexander, AEW has been less about instant payoff and more about refinement. That perspective may not satisfy every fan eager for championship moments, but it reflects a calculated approach to longevity in an industry where timing often matters more than speed.