IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander recently joined the Alliance Pro Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including why the Walking Weapon decided to pay tribute to TNA during his world title match with the great Eric Young. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains his TNA tribute spots against Eric Young:

“When I saw the video, I was just so blown away that the side-by-sides were so authentic or close to being the actual things that have happened in the past. Myself and Eric Young, when we had the Slammiversary match, which is basically where all those clips are, we were trying to tip our caps and have that love letter to TNA and the history of the first 20 years because I was a huge fan and he was part of it. We did that, and that video just solidifies that we did, for anyone that didn’t pick up on those little easter eggs.”

How his goal to remain synonymous with the IMPACT brand:

“It’s definitely my goal. I don’t think I have. When people think of TNA or IMPACT Wrestling, they think of a lot of names. I might be in it for some people, but I want to be in it for the majority of people by the time I’m done here.”

