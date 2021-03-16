IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the Alliance Pro Wrestling Network to discuss all a variety of topics, including how he’s coming up on the last year of his deal with the company, and how he feels how parts of his run have felt rushed. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he’s coming up on the last year of his deal but would be happy to re-sign:

Right now, I want to establish myself as an invaluable member of the wrestling community. So, by the end of the 2021, if every company doesn’t look at him and be like, ‘We want to have him on our roster,’ I will have failed at my goal because I have an opportunity on television every Tuesday night, working for a company that is well-regarded to do that and if I don’t do that then I’ve let myself down and it’s not saying I wanna leave at all. I would be more than happy to negotiate an extension with IMPACT right now if they started calling me up and doing so. But also, I know what I’m worth, I know that I’m talented at this, I know where I belong in a locker room, in a roster and I’m not saying I have to be World Heavyweight Champion everywhere or that’s my place. I know that I’m very good at this so, my goals going into the future is to support my family with this and be happy doing it so there’s like a convergence of how much money I need to make but also the fit of where I go or where I am or where the opportunities are so, IMPACT’s been great. Like I said, I’ve had a crazy two-year run and this next last year of my contract that I’ve just begun, this singles run started out great so far and I don’t see it going poorly whatsoever. So because they know that I’m dependable and all this other stuff, we have a great relationship. But yeah, I just want to cement my legacy as one of the best wrestlers in the entire wrestling community, not just IMPACT Wrestling and I have to do it in IMPACT right now, and yeah.

He does mention how portions of his run with IMPACT, including with The North, felt rushed:

I think there’s a lot of stuff that’s rushed throughout my entire time at IMPACT with the tag team title run and stuff. If you look at the tag team title run, we never had a feud with a blow off, we just had matches, which, whatever. It happens but as a singles guy, I had the match at No Surrender and everybody was crazy about that one too which surprised me. I was just pleasantly surprised by all the stuff but — because you never know how people are gonna react and just to have it air the next Tuesday right away and have the challenge. I just know I’m capable of telling a very good story with professional wrestling and I just haven’t been able to do it yet so you know, I need a long run, a long feud to be able to show those tools that I have and one day I’ll have the opportunity and I know I’m gonna be ready so…

How he feels that the IMPACT roster is just as talented as the AEW one:

I just know that I would be very excited at the thought of any of us being able to go there [AEW] and show what we can do because I think there’s a lot of talent in our locker room and we have as much if not more talent than their locker room, so, I like competition. I think competition breeds some of the best results for professional wrestling so if we’re competitive and we’re like, ‘Team IMPACT and Team AEW’ and we’re out there to show who’s best, I think everybody’s gonna rise to the occasion, it’s gonna be better for it so, if it can happen, it needs to happen.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)