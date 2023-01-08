IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page.

The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s not sure he would be IMPACT world champion if Ethan Page was still around because he would have still be in The North:

Probably not. No, I wouldn’t imagine I would. I think that The North run would have continued to go for at least, you know, a year, year and a half before we kind of split up and did, because like eventually everything runs its course, you know, I know there’s like FTR and The Young Bucks and these tag teams that stayed together forever, but then you looked at me and him and we were both individuals that came together and we made a great tag team because we had chemistry and all this other stuff, but you know, I think at some point it would have come to an end, but I don’t think it would materialize fast enough for me to be a world champion sitting here right now.

On The North eventually splitting up:

I think it was a little bit of both. His contract was up a year before mine. I signed exactly a year after him. We both signed three year deals, and his came up, and he was pretty vocal that he wanted to go elsewhere. He ended up going elsewhere, which was fine, but at the same time, we’ve been a tag team for about 10 years. We were successful in the Indies when we came to lMPACT. We took over that entire scene, and we found all the success in the world as a tag-team, and like I said, I think all good things run their course.

Says he has not kept in touch with Page since he went to AEW:

Eventually, we were both two individuals, with two separate goals in two separate mindsets on pro wrestling, that began to clash toward the end, there. Where we weren’t really getting along to the point where, you know, the friendship kind of broke away. So we went our separate way, and he’s found all the success in the world at AEW. I’m sure he’s happy, and you know, I’m doing what I’m doing and we’re good. We haven’t really communicated since he left the company. I saw him at a signing here or there. It’s like, hey, how are you doing? Things are good. Yeah, I hope they’re good. Like there’s no ill will or anything. It’s just, we’re in separate sandboxes doing separate things with separate goals, and you know that’s it.

Says he never expected a reunion with Page once the AEW/IMPACT relationship began: