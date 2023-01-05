IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander recently spoke with Bill Pritchard from WrestleZone to hype up his Full Metal Mayhem title defense against Bully Ray, which will be taking place at the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

During the interview, the Walking Weapon teased that he will be wearing new ring gear, one that will personify his hatred of Ray. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Teases new ring gear for his matchup with Bully Ray at Hard To Kill:

I have a new set of gear. It’s not paying tribute to anything really from the past of IMPACT Wrestling. It’s more just I knew with Full Metal Mayhem coming up, it’s special gear. I think Bully Ray embodies everything that’s wrong with pro wrestling, if not IMPACT Wrestling with his attitude and all this other stuff, be it in front or behind the curtain. And me, as much as I might get dogged on it for every once in a while, I try to remain as humble and grounded as possible. If I can be the light in this business, I think you might see me draped in white for that match at Full Metal Mayhem.

Whether he will bleed at Hard To Kill: