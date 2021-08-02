X Division Champion Josh Alexander did an interview with SEScoops.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Alexander was asked about possibly wrestling AEW and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. They recently had a promo exchange on Impact TV.

“I do not think Kenny Omega wants to face me,” he said. “I don’t think he has any intention of ever getting in the ring with me. So I think him chirping and saying his little comments like that, that’s just his way to try to get a rise out of me and everybody else.”

Alexander continued, “It gets people talking and wanting the match. I think my social media blew up more than probably anything ever has before, just in the anticipation for that possibly being a match, so it’s what people want to see. It’s good for business and it’s good for everybody else. I think it’s something that should happen. whether it does or not, not up to me, unfortunately. If that match ever were to happen, I would bet on me 99 times out of 100.”