A concerning situation unfolded following this week’s AEW Dynamite tapings.

After Wednesday’s show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, additional matches were filmed for the upcoming Slam Dunk editions of AEW Collision.

One of the featured bouts saw Josh Alexander team with El Clon and Konosuke Takeshita to challenge Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Místico for the AEW World Trios Championships.

However, the match reportedly took an unfortunate turn.

According to fans in attendance, Alexander appeared to suffer a knee injury during the bout and ultimately needed assistance getting to the back.

Not a good sign.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the severity of the injury or whether it will impact his in-ring schedule moving forward.

Alexander is currently advertised for multiple upcoming appearances, including this weekend’s special Collision episodes, as well as the Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro Global Wars events scheduled for March 27 and 28 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday and AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday spoilers.