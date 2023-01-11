IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander knows how good of a wrestler Mike Bailey is.

The Walking Weapon discussed his admiration for “Speedball” during his recent interview with FITE on Focus, where he also hyped up his upcoming title match against Bully Ray at the January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is not surprised at all that Mike Bailey is excelling since returning to the states in 2021:

Nothing that Mike Bailey has done in this past year surprises me whatsoever (Alexander laughed). If I had the footage, I would pull it up. I’d tweet it out so everybody can see it because I was the one who was calling it. Any Canadian wrestler or Canadian wrestling fan that was watching Mike Bailey while he was stuck in this country knew that the second he got back into the spotlight of the American indies and the American wrestling scene because that’s where everybody seems to thrive so much in North America.

Recalls wrestling Bailey in a show in Canada post-COVID and cutting a promo on how good he is:

I wrestled him on the very first show that ran in Canada post-COVID, it was an outdoor show and I wrestled him and after the match, I grabbed the microphone, wasn’t scripted or anything, I said, ‘It was a year-and-a-half ago, Scott D’Amore came in this very ring in this promotion and he said I was the best unsigned talent/wrestler in the world. Well I’m signed, I’m the X Division Champion now, I’m doing great but looking at you man, you are the best unsigned talent in the world. Whenever you get a chance, whomever it’s with, hopefully it is with IMPACT, you’re gonna do great things’ and everything’s transpired the way it is. He’s part of the team and he’s killing it and I couldn’t be happier for him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)