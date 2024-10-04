“The Walking Weapon” is coming to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

It was announced on Friday that TNA Wrestling star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander will be appearing at the upcoming Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII event.

“Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport returns to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Sunday, November 24 [and] tickets are on-sale NOW at SeeTickets.us,” the announcement began. “Just Signed: JOSH ALEXANDER returns to BLOODSPORT!”

Also advertised for the 11/24 event in Jersey City, N.J. are fellow TNA Wrestling stars “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Masha Slamovich, as well as Matt Makowski.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII is scheduled to stream live via FITE.tv.