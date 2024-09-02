Josh Alexander was quick to rub salt in the wound after his fellow TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry came up short in the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 main event.

After coming up short against NXT Champion Ethan Page at the September 1 premium live event in Denver, CO., Hendry was mocked in a post on social media by “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.

“Joe Hendry, congrats,” a sarcastic Alexander wrote via X. “You failed yourself [and] the entire TNA locker room you were representing.”

Alexander continued, “See ya back on Thursdays.”

In addition to Hendry coming up short, Alexander failed to capture a world title this past week as well, losing to Nic Nemeth in the 60-Minute Iron Man match at TNA Emergence 2024 on Friday in Louisville, KY.