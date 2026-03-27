Another AEW star is headed to the sidelines.

Josh Alexander has revealed that he’ll be undergoing surgery after suffering a knee injury at a recent episode of AEW Collision.

The injury occurred during a trios match taped on March 18, where Alexander was visibly hurt and ultimately needed assistance to get to the back.

He has been dealing with pain ever since, and now the full extent of the damage has come to light.

“I just found out minutes ago how serious this was,” Alexander said. “I know I’ve been limping and in pain for a week, but my surgeon told me I’m going to need surgery this coming Wednesday.”

That’s a tough break.

Alexander went on to confirm that the injury is considered severe, and as a result, he will be out of action indefinitely with no clear timetable for a return.

“[My surgeon told me] that my knee injury is pretty severe,” Alexander added. “So I will not be cleared to compete and there’s no timetable set right now for when I will be back.”

Due to the setback, Alexander has been pulled from upcoming Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling events in Windsor this weekend.

This includes the co-promoted MLP & ROH Global Wars show, where he had been scheduled to compete.

Despite the circumstances, Alexander made it clear he was eager to defend his Maple Leaf Pro Canadian Championship and would have competed under less-than-ideal conditions if given the opportunity.