IMPACT Wrestling star Josh Alexander recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine to hype up this Sunday’s Rebellion pay per view, where the Walking Weapon will be taking on Ace Austin and TJP in a triple-threat for the prestigious X-Division championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would be happy to finish his career out in IMPACT Wrestling:

I would. I look at it as a home. I’m a competitive person. In high school, I was very like a team player. I look at this locker room like we’re all on the same team, it’s a family. Impact’s been very beyond good to me in this whole three years. I came in and within 3 months, I was Tag Team Champion, then I had the longest reign. They gave me the only thing I ever requested when I got signed, I just wanted an opportunity and then, if I make the best of it, that’s on me and they just keep lobbing me up some opportunities, so I would be happy to stay here for my entire career.

How he got the moniker the “Walking Weapon”: