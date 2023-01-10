Josh Alexander wishes the Forbidden Door could have swung in multiple directions during IMPACT’s relationship with AEW.

The world champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he reflected on that brief period in 2021 that saw Kenny Omega capture IMPACT’s top prize, but did not offer a number of IMPACT talents the chance to appear in AEW. Highlights can be found below.

How the Forbidden Door really seemed to only swing one way:

During the whole, especially during the Kenny part portion where he was the champion and all this other stuff, there was definitely like a cloud over the locker room, I’d say you’d hear whispers and little conversation in the corner being like, ‘Man, like, the doors swing in one direction right now. They’re all coming in here.’ You know what I mean? That’s fine.

Really wishes IMPACT talent could have appeared on AEW programming: