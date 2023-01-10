Josh Alexander wishes the Forbidden Door could have swung in multiple directions during IMPACT’s relationship with AEW.
The world champion discussed this topic during his latest interview with WrestlingNews.Co, where he reflected on that brief period in 2021 that saw Kenny Omega capture IMPACT’s top prize, but did not offer a number of IMPACT talents the chance to appear in AEW. Highlights can be found below.
How the Forbidden Door really seemed to only swing one way:
During the whole, especially during the Kenny part portion where he was the champion and all this other stuff, there was definitely like a cloud over the locker room, I’d say you’d hear whispers and little conversation in the corner being like, ‘Man, like, the doors swing in one direction right now. They’re all coming in here.’ You know what I mean? That’s fine.
Really wishes IMPACT talent could have appeared on AEW programming:
It elevates our product to have new faces and stuff competing with our guys to put us on the same level, of course, like me defeating Christian Cage. That’s like, another thing that, you know, we have to be grateful for, obviously, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity. But it would have been real nice if some Impact wrestlers could have got on to the AEW programming and showing what we could do against those guys, because I think, you know, our locker room stacks up right up there with any locker room in this business, be it WWE, AEW, New Japan, anything like that.