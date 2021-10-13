During his interview with TalkSport, Josh Alexander spoke on how important his match with Christian Cage is to him. Here’s what he had to say:

Just with the history for IMPACT Wrestling and Christian Cage. I’m going to draw a lot of similarities between the two of us, especially heading into this match, so yeah, it does make it more special when you look into the details of his first world title victory and me challenging for my first world title. It came as a surprise that Christian won the belt. You never know what’s going to happen, but the second he won, just as a fan I was surprised, but then I started thinking about Christian Cage coming to the IMPACT Zone. Now we’ve evolved to the point where I’m the guy challenging Christian so it all just keeps getting more and more exciting. As a kid I was like hey, he’s from Orangeville, that’s 10 minutes up the road from where I live. I was like if he can go from Orangeville to there, maybe I could? And that was the first time it clicked in my mind that someone from small town Canada could be a wrestler and not just someone born in the [Hart] Dungeon.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: TalkSport.