During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, TNA Wrestling star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander reflected on which part of Joe Hendry’s parody video about him on TNA iMPACT that nearly made him break character and laugh.

“So I had been ripping apart Joe [Hendry] on Twitter pretty heavy, just trolling him, because I’m the wrestler’s wrestler guy, right,” Alexander began. “So I’m just like this guy’s the complete opposite of me. I’m just going to play into this and lean into it. So I’m making fun of him. He puts up a thing saying ‘NXT has been great, they have me down to the Performance Center training every day.’ I’m like, ‘You need more training dude!’ We go into that TVs, and it’s before the TVs. I go up to him and go ‘So what do you got?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know. I kind of looked at you, and I was just like, what do I really make fun of him about? There’s not much.’ And I go, ‘Oh, you’ll find something, dude, don’t worry.'”

Alexander continued, “I watched it live, I didn’t want to know because I wanted to be out there reacting on the spot. With my promos and stuff like that, I find if it’s just very off the cuff, rather than predetermined and premeditated, I’m way better at delivery and stuff like that. It’s more natural. People enjoy it more. So I watched it live, and I’m just like, holding back like this son of a bitch. [You kept a straight face] Yeah, it was tough. I was biting my lip pretty hard, Kurt Angle from Wish, and that’s the line right there. Man, you can do the Walter White thing all day long. That’s fine. But the Kurt Angle from Wish thing, that was August and I am still hearing about it today, for better or worse.”

