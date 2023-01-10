Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster.

The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says James is easily the biggest star on the roster but doesn’t act like it:

For me, personally, the impact I see is she’s [Mickie James] a superstar through and through, she’s a professional through and through. She has never — you won’t find anybody that has a crossword to say about her… She’s probably the biggest star we have in our company. It’s arguable maybe but to me, that’s the way it is and she has never once been above anybody in that locker room.

Says he and others like going to James for advice:

She changes with everybody else, she helps everybody, anybody that needs an ear, she’s always there to offer advice and try to coach people along which is a daunting task while you’re also performing and trying to do all this stuff at a high level but she embraces that and I think it’s done nothing but elevate our entire women’s division and a lot of the men’s division as well because I know I’ve gone to Mickie for advice from time to time as well.

