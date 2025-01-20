Josh Alexander is officially done with TNA Wrestling.

During Sunday night’s TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view event, Mike Santana defeated Josh Alexander. Following the bout, Santana got on the microphone and demanded that Alexander be a man of his word and shake his hand. As the fans chanted “Shake his hand,” Alexander obliged. He then asked for the mic and stated,

“I’m a man of my word. I said ‘I Quit.’ I’ll look you eye-to-eye and admit, you’re the new standard of TNA. I quit tonight, but I quit TNA, too.”

Alexander dropped the microphone and then walked off.