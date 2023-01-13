Josh Alexander is prepared to do whatever it takes to defeat Bully Ray at tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill.

The world champion defends his title against the Hall of Famer in a Full Metal Mayhem matchup, a match that is unlike anything Alexander has done before. He recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype Hard To Kill and discuss the goals he hopes to achieve by the night’s end. Highlights are below.

Says he will do whatever it takes to make the Full Metal Mayhem matchup memorable:

I think the one thing that I’m known for is just being the wrestler’s wrestler bell to bell — no gimmicks needed or anything like that. I’m embracing this Full Metal Mayhem match because I get to show the world a different side of me, something that I’ve never really experienced. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to just knock it out of the park with a different facet, showing people different things. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this match is memorable, special, and something that really catches everybody by surprise.

What is goal is for the match: