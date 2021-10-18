To promote Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV event where he will challenge current Impact World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage, Josh Alexander did an interview with Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights:

His tag team run with Ethan Page as The North:

“I never wanted to tag with anyone else after he left for another company,” Alexander says. “We had a unique kind of chemistry that helped bring us to that upper-tier level, and that’s what made The North very special. When I realized I was going to be on my own again, my goal was to make the best of it. That started in the X Division, and then my reign as X Division champion, and now I’m looking at the richest prize in Impact Wrestling.”

Getting to this point: