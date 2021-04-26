IMPACT Wrestling superstar and new X-Division champion Josh Alexander took to Twitter last night shortly after his marquee victory over TJP and former champion Ace Austin at last night’s Rebellion pay per view.

The Walking Weapon thanked all his fans and loved ones for their support over the years, specifically his wife Jade Chung for believing in him more “than he believes in himself.”

Alexander writes, “My Twitter shut down. To the boys & girls who have shared locker rooms w/me these past 16yrs. To the fans. To my friends & fam. I have sacrificed so much, this is only the beginning. Thank you for every ounce of support. X-Division is mine. Challengers bring your work boots. And to my @JadeChung11 The on who believes in me more than myself. All the sacrifice will be worth it. All the days away, all the travel, all the bumps & bruises. Our boys will know if they dream big, if they want it bad enough. They can make it happen.”