There wasn’t a title change when Josh Alexander made his latest Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title defense against Eric Young.

The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary on Sunday night from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN that aired on pay-per-view.

Alexander defeated Moose to become the new World Champion at Rebellion, and then defeated him again in a rematch before he retained the World Title over Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege. Young earned the title shot by winning the Gauntlet for the Gold.

The Slammiversary bout saw Alexander go over with his finisher.