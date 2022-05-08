There wasn’t a title change when Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander made his latest title defense against Tomohiro Ishii.

The match took place at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV. Alexander nailed a powerbomb to retain.

Alexander won the world title from Moose at the Rebellion pay-per-view event and then retained the title over Moose in a rematch on Impact TV. Post-match, Alexander was confronted by his next title challenger, who was hand-picked by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.