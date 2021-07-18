Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams at Impact Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event.

The match opened Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

There were various wild spots including Williams hitting a Canadian Destroyer off Alexander’s shoulders. Alexander survived the craziness to retain the title.