Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams at Impact Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view event.
The match opened Slammiversary on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
There were various wild spots including Williams hitting a Canadian Destroyer off Alexander’s shoulders. Alexander survived the craziness to retain the title.
.@Walking_Weapon WITH AN ANKLE LOCK WHILE HANGING FROM ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
OMG! This is wild!!#Slammiversary | #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/gt5dbR0cmy
— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2021