Impact Wrestling has decided to keep the X-Division Title on Josh Alexander.
Alexander defended the title against El Phantasmo at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.
Alexander went over with his finisher for the win.
