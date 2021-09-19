X-Division Champion Josh Alexander put his title on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Alexander beat Chris Sabin to retain the title.

Alexander defended the X-Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams at Impact’s latest pay-per-view event, Slammiversary. He also retained it over Black Taurus at the Homecoming special and Jake Something at Emergence last month.