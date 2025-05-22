Josh Alexander passed on a major WWE NXT opportunity during his time with TNA Wrestling, turning down a run that would have ended in a title match on a high-profile NXT event.

Alexander officially wrapped up his TNA run in February and made his AEW debut on Dynamite last month. His signing with AEW ends any speculation of a reunion with former tag team partner Ethan Page, who is currently part of the NXT roster.

Speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Alexander confirmed there had been internal talk while he was still with TNA about possibly making a one-off appearance or even having a short run in NXT to reunite with Page. However, that idea was shot down by TNA management, reportedly due to politics and reluctance to have Alexander suffer a loss on NXT TV.

“There were a couple of ideas that I heard about after the fact,” Alexander revealed. “But they were denied by management, probably for political reasons — like not wanting me to lose, that sort of thing.”

Another concept that was actually pitched to Alexander involved a significant NXT run culminating in a championship match at a major event, possibly Stand & Deliver. However, Alexander personally declined that offer, explaining that it didn’t line up with his plans ahead of his free agency.

“There was one offer to come in, do a big run, and then go for the title on a pay-per-view,” Alexander said. “I turned it down because it just didn’t fit with what I wanted heading into contract negotiations.”

A two-time TNA World Champion and former two-time TNA Tag Team Champion alongside Page, Alexander is now fully focused on his future in AEW.

When asked whether the TNA–NXT partnership has been beneficial for both sides, Alexander gave a mixed review.

“From my perspective, it has been mutually beneficial at times,” he said. “Guys like Joe Hendry showing up on NXT Tuesdays definitely brought more attention back to TNA. But when it comes to wins and losses, it felt a little one-sided in WWE’s favor — which makes sense, considering their platform.”

Now a member of the Don Callis Family in AEW, Alexander has a wishlist of opponents he hopes to face in the company, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Adam Copeland. Bryan Danielson tops his dream match list, though it’s uncertain if Danielson will compete again.

Alexander will be in action tonight on AEW Collision, taking on AR Fox.

