Why did it take “The Walking Weapon” so long to walk into the world of All Elite Wrestling?

Josh Alexander addressed this topic during a recent one-on-one sit-down interview with RJ City on the latest installment of the AEW digital series, “Hey! (EW).”

When asked why he feels the company decided against signing him in 2019 when he initially tried joining the fold, Alexander claimed it was, in his mind, because he was just “a guy in the indies.”

“Because I hadn’t built my name up enough,” Alexander said. “I was a guy in the indies.”

In 2019, Alexander ended up in TNA Wrestling, joining forces with Ethan Page as one-half of The North, before eventually going on to become a singles star, even capturing the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

City then asked Alexander if it was he who got better, or AEW.

“I definitely got better,” Alexander responded. “This place got better too, but I caught up.”