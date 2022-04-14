IMPACT superstar and former world and X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where the Walking Weapon discussed a number of different topics, including when IMPACT approached him to be in their main event scene. Highlights can be found below.

Says IMPACT approached him after his Iron Man match with TJP about being in the main event of Bound For Glory:

Everything just snowballed. There was no plan really when [Ethan] Page left, for me. They [IMPACT Wrestling] were just like, ‘We’re gonna book you in matches’ and then things just organically grew with the Iron Man [match], stuff like that. It was after the Iron Man when they said, ‘We’re thinking about you main eventing Bound For Glory’ and I was just like… ‘All right, yeah.’ But just to put me in that spot, you know what I mean? Is a lot of trust in me so that’s when I [was] like, ‘They’re giving you the ball’ so to speak. ‘It’s up to you to drop it.’

On Brandi Rhodes mentioning him during an edition of AEW Dynamite, and how he hopes there’s a door where The North can reunite:

No, not me [Alexander did not expect to hear his name mentioned on AEW Dynamite]. My phone started beeping a lot. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, oh, Twitter. Yeah, I would hope it happens [The North reuniting] at least for a while because I think that FTR match would be the one. Get me real interested so…You got The Briscoes who I think are overlooked for their body of work… They’ve done so much but like, they’ve been off the radar a little bit I guess. But like, you go through the [Motor City] Machine Guns, you go through The [Young] Bucks, you go through all this stuff and I’ve worked ‘em all, hopefully, and for me, I’ve never wrestled FTR but for watching as a fan, I think they’re the best tag team probably of all-time. They’re gonna be in the conversation.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)