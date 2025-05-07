Josh Alexander was never given a new offer by TNA Wrestling when his most recent contract with the company expired.

“The Walking Weapon” revealed this juicy nugget of information during a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

“I had the meeting with TNA the year before, and they picked up my option,” Alexander stated. “They were like, ‘We really want to keep you.’ ‘Okay, guys. I would be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there from a financial and opportunity perspective. You guys come to the table with an offer. I love this place. I love the locker room.’ Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to leave, but it doesn’t make sense to stay if it’s not in the same ballpark.’ They never made me an offer, ever.”

Alexander continued, “They took that and were like, ‘Oh, he’s leaving. Okay, even though he had conversations several times, ‘Just make me an offer, guys.’ They never did. Obviously, I went and talked with two other companies and I had to make my decision there. I chose AEW. It was the right fit for me and my family. Very happy to be there.”

These days, Alexander has been settling in as the latest member of The Don Callis Family in AEW. “The Walking Weapon” returns tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS from Detroit, MI.

