Former IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander issued a statement on his Twitter account announcing that his contract with IMPACT, as well as his U.S. work visa, expired earlier today. Because of this…the Walking Weapon will no longer be competing at any events he was scheduled for this month, including TERMINUS and AAW.

He writes, “Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa. Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month. I’m disappointed & I’m sorry. Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon.”

This explains why Alexander, who is Canadian if you did not know, was taken off of the IMPACT No Surrender card this past weekend. He’s been with IMPACT since 2018 and is a former world, tag, and X-Division champion. We’ll keep you updated on any news regarding his status as it comes out. Check out his tweet below.