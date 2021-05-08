IMPACT X-Division champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast where the Walking Weapon discussed a variety of subjects, including how he never had the dream to main event WrestleMania, and how guys like Eddie Guerrero and Dynamite Kid were his inspiration. Highlights are below.

How he never had the dream to main event WrestleMania:

I never had that [dream], like, ‘I want to main event WrestleMania’ or anything like that. I think it was just I never even thought I could be a wrestler. It wasn’t until 2002/2003 when TNA came about that I saw guys like Low Ki and Samoa Joe and these different kinds of body types that aren’t Batista and Randy Orton, all these giants. That just made it unattainable in my mind beforehand. I never had the dream. I just want to wrestle at a high level.

Says his heroes were high work rate guys like Eddie Guerrero and Dynamite Kid:

All my heroes were guys like Eddie Guerrero and Dynamite Kid and I could go on naming names, but they were all the guys that were known for work rate and made their name as making this — present it as a sport, presenting this as legit. So, if I can do that, I want to do it on the biggest stage possible, obviously, I want to be able to support my family doing this at the same time, but you can do that in many companies. So it doesn’t matter where I do it, as long as I’m not sitting on the bench.

