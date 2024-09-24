TNA iMPACT has announced a new segment for this week.

Ahead of the Thursday, September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, the company has announced a new segment involving “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander.

After being told by Eric Young to start acting like the leader of the TNA locker room that he should be, Alexander began giving out some veteran advice last week, and on Thursday, we’ll hear the latest from the former world champion.

Also scheduled for the 9/26 episode:

* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Leon Slater, Kushida & Mike Bailey

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

* Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Superstar

* Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian (TNA Title Eliminator)

* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside

* Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li) debuts