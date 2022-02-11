TERMINUS Pro has announced that top IMPACT star Josh Alexander will be competing at the promotion’s second ever event on February 24th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta Georgia.

Also announced was the show’s second match. AEW’s Daniel Garcia teams up with Kevin Blackwood to take on Joe Keys and Dante Caballero in tag action.

UPDATED LINEUP:

-Jonathan Gresham versus Santana for the ROH world championship

-Kevin Blackwood/Daniel Garcia versus Joe Keys/Dante Caballero

Also set to appear: Lio Rush, Leon Ruff, Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb, Tre Lamar, Davey Richards, Kenny Alfonso, Killa Kate, Garbiel Kidd, Jay Lethal, Liiza Hall, Baron Black, Adam Priest, Invictus Khash, and Josh Alexander.