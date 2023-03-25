Josh Alexander has issued a statement on the injury that forced him to relinquish the Impact Wrestling World Title today.

As noted, Alexander suffered a torn triceps, likely in Mexico last week, and was to undergo surgery today to repair the injury. He was forced to vacate the Impact World Title, ending his record-setting reign. A new Impact World Champion will be crowned at the Rebellion pay-per-view in April when Steve Maclin takes on Kushida. Maclin was originally scheduled to challenge Alexander. You can click here for full details on the injury and match changes, along with comments from Impact President Scott D’Amore.

In an update, Alexander issued a Twitter statement today and said he will be back better than ever.

“Safe to say this news is devastating. I’ve torn my tricep. I will have to relinquish my @IMPACTWRESTLING World title immediately. I’m heading into surgery momentarily. I’m so thankful for my Impact family for the support. I’ll be back & I’ll be better than ever. [folded hands emoji] [victory hand emoji],” he wrote.

Impact has not announced a surgery update as of this writing, but the procedure should be done by now. We will keep you updated as we should know more after tonight’s Sacrifice event.

Below is the full tweet from Alexander:

