IMPACT X-Division champion Josh Alexander was a recent guest on the House Of Hardcore podcast to hype this weekend’s Slammiversary pay per view, where the Walking Weapon defends his title in an Ultimate-X matchup against Rohit Raju, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s super proud that they were able to have that kind of match without the energy of an audience:

I’m super, super proud of it for that reason, especially like a lot of people have brought up the man, the only thing missing for this match was that there should have been a crowd. I can agree wholeheartedly that that match would have been awesome to do it in front of 10,000 screaming people. But there’s a certain amount of personal pride that goes into maybe it’s just because I’m a bit of a maniac. The fact that I can hang my hat on the fact that I did that in front of nobody, that me and TJP went out there and with no added adrenaline from the crowd and all that other stuff, we went for 60 minutes nonstop, not a break, not an edit, not a, not a thing in that match.

On how much pride he has being in the ring:

We both have an unreasonable amount of personal pride in our professional wrestling and what we do in that ring, and there was nothing that was gonna stop us from trying to just completely over-perform from whatever our expectations were that night. I’m really glad that we were able to do it. Cause that’s an opportunity that only a handful of guys in the entire wrestling world doesn’t have to have ever gotten to be able to do that on TV. I knew how monumental it was going into it. I prepared relentlessly for it and I’m just super proud and happy [with], the product that it turned out.

